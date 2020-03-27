Townsend pedestrian crosswalk collapses over I-94 at Van Dyke

article

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed over the I-94 highway near Van Dyke after a truck struck the bottom an MDOT spokesperson said.

The Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-94 at Van Dyke to traffic. Vehicles can reenter at East Grand Blvd.

However, the eastbound side of I-94 remains open until equipment arrives for the bridge to be removed.

MDOT responded at approximately 5:20 a.m. and notified Michigan State Police. The department has determined the entire bridge will need to taken out and replaced.

We'll update this story as more details come in.