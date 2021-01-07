Expand / Collapse search

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns over pro-Trump insurrection

By Associated Press
Published 
Washington
FOX 2 Detroit
article

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 23: U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao attends the banquet hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and his spouse on October 23, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Du Xiaoyi/Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump's administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.