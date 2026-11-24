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The Brief Trev Alberts will not be University of Michigan's next athletic director. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the firm leading the search informed Alberts of the news Monday night. Alberts' attorney said he had signed an MOU and that it was contractually binding.



The University of Michigan will not be selecting Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, according to reports.

The school informed the former Texas A&M AD Monday night that he would not be hired at the school, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on Tuesday.

Trev Alberts passed over

Big picture view:

Alberts had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the job, according to his attorney.

His attorney, Tom Mars, said Alberts received phone calls Monday night and Tuesday morning about the news from a search firm.

Mars says the MOU was contractually binding and requires the school pay him his contract buyout.

Why was Trev Alberts not picked?

Dig deeper:

According to Thamel, Alberts' candidacy came under scrutiny after remarks he made in a deposition tied to a Title IX case in Nebraska.

"Those questions were expected to be discussed by Michigan's board of regents," Thamel reported.

No explicit reason was given to Alberts, according to his attorney.

UM moves on from Warde Manuel

The backstory:

Warde Manuel stepped down in July after his tenure was plagued with scandals, including former football coach Jim Harbaugh and the scouting and sign-stealing investigation involving Connor Stallions.

Most recently, football coach Sherrone Moore was fired following a criminal investigation. He eventually pleaded no contest to lesser charges connected to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. That incident prompted the broader investigation.

Defenders of Manuel will point out he presided over NCAA championships in football, coming in 2023 and in men's basketball in 2026.

Dig deeper:

Alberts played in the NFL for three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was the athletic director at the University of Nebraska Omaha until 2021, when he would move on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until 2024, when he became the athletic director at Texas A&M in 2024.