Troy man arrested after driving 108 mph while drunk, police say

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The Brief Police said the driver was traveling 108 mph in a 40 mph zone near East Maple and Rochester roads on Sept. 22. An open beer can was found inside the vehicle during an inventory search. The driver recorded breath-test results of 0.203% and was cited for multiple offenses.



A Troy man was arrested after police said he was driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone while drunk.

The backstory:

Officers initiated a traffic stop around 12:22 a.m. Sept. 22 near East Maple and Rochester roads after clocking a 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E traveling at 108 mph.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found an open beer can in the driver's side door.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

Dig deeper:

While being interviewed by authorities, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and agreed to perform field sobriety tests.

According to police, the man performed poorly on the tests and agreed to take a preliminary breath test, which returned a result of 0.203%.

Local perspective:

In Michigan, the legal blood alcohol concentration limit is 0.08% for drivers 21 and older.

What's next:

The driver was cited for operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17% or higher, reckless driving and having an open intoxicant in a vehicle.