Troy police arrest two during auto theft investigation on Tuesday

The Brief Troy police are responding to a scene in the area of Long Lake and Coolidge on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple, unrelated incidents were the reason for officers responding to the area.



Troy police made two arrests after responding to separate incidents Tuesday afternoon, while a third is still at large.

Big picture view:

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Troy police say investigators were actively engaged in an auto theft investigation that involved three suspects in the area of Maple and Crooks Roads.

Investigators followed the suspects to a car dealership where they immediately arrested two men. But, the third suspect was able to run away from the scene and stole a vehicle.

Two police cars were damaged, but no officers were injured in the incident.

The chase continues on northbound I-75 according to police. The suspect then crashed near Coolidge Highway. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby area.

What you can do:

Police then formed a perimeter and began a search for the missing suspect.

As of Tuesday evening, the suspect remains at large but police say there is no threat to the public.

Troy police is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to call 248-524-0777 or by emailing TroyPDCrimeAlert@Troymi.gov.

An investigation is ongoing.