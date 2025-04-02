Trump announces 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles

The Brief President Trump unveiled his reciprocal tariff plans Wednesday on what he called ‘Liberation Day.’ Trump said a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles will be imposed beginning at midnight. He said a tax deduction and interest rate cut for new U.S.-made auto buyers is in a new bill he is introducing.



President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs executive order announcement included a focus on the auto industry Wednesday.

Trump said that a 25% tariff will be placed on all foreign-made automobiles imported into the U.S. becoming effective at midnight, April 3.

By the numbers:

Currently, the U.S. is charging a 2.5% tariff on autos and 2.4% on motorcycles from other countries, Trump said.

"The non-monetary restrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers," Trump said. "Eighty-one percent of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea. 94% of the cars in Japan are made in Japan. Toyota sells 1 million foreign-made automobiles into the United States, and General Motors sells almost none. Ford sells very little.

"None of our companies are allowed to go into other countries. And I say that friend and foe and in many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade."

The president said Thailand charges 60% on U.S. autos, India 70%, Vietnam charges 75%, and others are "even higher than that."

Trump said he doesn't blame other countries for making money on the tariff deals but instead former presidents he said did not do their job.

Local perspective:

Retired Michigan autoworker Brian Pannebecker was called up to speak, saying he was from Macomb County - known for being the land of Regan Democrats from the 1980s. He added Reagan was the first president he ever voted for.

He spoke about the impact of plant closures and the harmful effects of the global auto market on the Metro Detroit - and U.S. economy.

Brian Pannebecker joins Trump on stage.

"I have watched plant after plant in Detroit and in the metro Detroit area closed," he said. "There are now plants sitting idle. There are now plants that are underutilized, and Donald Trump's policies are going to bring products back into those underutilized plants.

"There's going to be new investments, there's going to be new plants built. And the UAW members and I brought 20 of them with me - they're sitting right over here. We support Donald Trump's policies on tariffs 100%."

Pannebecker has been a vocal Trump supporter who Trump thanked for his support before pointing out that in 2024 Michigan went Republican.

Trump also spoke about tax deductions and interest rate deductions for those buying American-made automobiles. The plans are in a bill that will be up for vote, promising what he called the largest tax cuts in U.S. history.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from President Donald Trump's tariff press conference.

