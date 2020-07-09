Trump approves Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration after dam break in mid-Michigan

President Donald Trump has declared a Major Disaster Area for mid-Michigan counties affected by widespread and severe flooding and dam failures in May, approving Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request, the state said.

“Seeing the people and businesses of these communities pull together to help one another after this 500-year flooding event continues to inspire me,” said Whitmer in a release. “The devastation of this disaster touched thousands of Michigan families and businesses and this federal declaration is an important step in our efforts to continue to provide assistance as they recover and rebuild.”

On May 19, 2020, Governor Whitmer declared a State of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties, which unlocked limited federal assistance.

On May 27, 2020, she expanded her declaration to include Iosco County. The same day, the governor directed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) launch an investigation into what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail.

The flooding was caused by an area of low pressure stalled across the Great Lakes region, bringing a prolonged period of rainfall to Michigan from May 17 to May 19. Persistent steady rain resulted in excessive two-day rainfall totals reaching record levels at some locations.