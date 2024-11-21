Trump picks Michigan GOP Chair Pete Hoekstra as Ambassador to Canada

article

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Pete Hoekstra, the current Michigan Republican Party Chair, as his choice for ambassador to Canada.

Set to be inaugurated in January, many of the details of his transition back to the White House have included his nominees for cabinet seats and who would fill other roles in the executive office.

In choosing Hoekstra, Trump said in a statement the GOP leader was "a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party."

He continued "I overhauled the disastrous NAFTA Agreement, the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States, which was switched to the USMCA (Mexico/Canada), which no one thought could be done.

Hoekstra previously served as the country's ambassador to the Netherlands during the first Trump administration.

Trump has criticized trade deals the U.S. has with other countries and could indicate how he might approach other economic agreements during his second term.

Hoekstra took over the Michigan GOP following a turbulent stint for the party with Kristina Karamo as chair. Under his guidance, the party managed to retake control of the Michigan House of Representatives during the 2024 election.