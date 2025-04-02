WATCH LIVE: Trump tariffs announcement in 'Liberation Day' speech

The Brief President Donald Trump has promised to roll out ‘reciprocal’ tariffs against countries that have imposed duties on U.S. goods. Trump has dubbed April 2 as ‘Liberation Day’, and is holding a ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ event from the Rose Garden. The President will speak during th event at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.



President Donald Trump is expected to announce a bevy of reciprocal tariffs in what he is calling "Liberation Day."

Trump will speak from the Rose Garden at the White House to announces his tariffs that he says will free the United States from a reliance on foreign goods during the "Make America Wealthy Again Event".

Trump has said he’ll impose "reciprocal" tariffs to match the duties that other countries charge on U.S. products. He has argued that tariffs protect U.S. industries from unfair foreign competition, raise money for the federal government and provide leverage to demand concessions from other countries.

When is Trump's tariffs speech?

The president is expected to announce these new tariffs from the White House at the "Make America Wealthy Again Event" beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

What to expect

What we know:

Trump has already imposed a 10% duty on potash Canadian energy products.

Earlier this month, he implemented a partial month-long delay of his 25% tariffs on both Mexico and Canada, delaying taxes on auto-related imports and goods until early April.

Retaliatory tariffs from Canada

Canada has levied tariffs amounting to billions of dollars on U.S. goods, including, but not limited to:

Computers

Sports equipment

Water heaters

These tariffs are in addition to the 25% counter tariffs on $30 billion of Canadian imports from the U.S. that were imposed earlier this month.

Retaliatory tariffs from Mexico

Mexico has yet to impose new levies on U.S. goods, expressing hope to de-escalate the trade war.

Oil and gas

Trump has said he will place a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela. This will include the U.S. itself.

This will be in addition to imposing tariffs on Venezuela.

Cars

Beginning a day after "Liberation Day," Trump said there would be a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Taxes on fully-imported cars will begin at midnight.

The tariff will expand to applicable auto parts in the following weeks through May 3.

Here are the tariffs that have already gone into effect:

Chinese goods

Trump has already imposed a 20% tariff on Chinese imports.

Retaliatory tariffs

China has hit back with tariffs covering a range of U.S. goods in response to Trump.

This includes:

15% on coal and liquefied natural as products

10% on crude oil

15% on farm exports

Aluminum and steel

Trump expanded steel and aluminum tariffs last month.

Both metals are now taxed at 25% across the board.

Retaliatory tariffs from the European Union

In response to these tariffs, the EU announced levies on U.S. goods worth about $28 billion (26 billion euros) which will go into effect in mid-April.

The EU’s tariffs target:

Steel

Aluminum

Beef

Poultry

Bourbon

Motorcycles

Peanut butter

Jeans

Will Trump announce more tariffs in the future?

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on the following:

Copper

Lumber

Pharmaceutical drugs

Computer chips

What will tariffs do to the economy?

Why you should care:

The White House says it expects to raise $100 billion in revenue annually from these new duties and Trump sees his tariffs as providing national redemption.

But the slumping consumer confidence and stock market indicate that much of the public believes the U.S. economy will pay the price for his ambitions.

Economists say the tariffs would get passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices for autos, groceries, housing and other goods. Corporate profits could be lower and growth more sluggish. Trump maintains that more companies would open factories to avoid the taxes, though that process could take three years or more.

Economist Art Laffer estimates the tariffs on autos, if fully implemented, could increase per vehicle costs by $4,711, though he said he views Trump as a smart and savvy negotiator. The investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates the economy will grow this quarter at an annual rate of just 0.6%, down from a rate of 2.4% at the end of last year.

Mayor Andrew Ginther of Columbus, Ohio, said on Friday that tariffs could increase the median cost of a home by $21,000, making affordability more of an obstacle because building materials would cost more.