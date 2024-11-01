Trump visits Warren amid campaign trail whirlwind, 4 days from Election Day

Former President Donald Trump made his final pitch in Warren stumping at Macomb Community College Friday afternoon with somewhat of a bittersweet tone with the campaign rallies soon drawing to a close with only four days until Election Day.

"We’re not going to have this too much longer you know we’re winding down, we’re winding down," he said, flanked behind him with a large contigent of "auto workers for Trump" T-shirt wearing supporters behind him.

Trump spoke for more than two hours in his usual form of taking the long way to make various points, telling his crowd to dream big and get ready for what he calls America’s golden age while taking Vice President Kamala Harris to task.

"She doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing," Trump said. "Kamala’s inflation nightmare has cost a typical American family $30,000 in higher prices and she’s continuing to cost you an additional $1,100 for every single month. That’s because of what they’ve done with inflation.

"You know I had no inflation. We had no inflation."

Trump had some high profile backup from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The former presidential candidate and ex-Democrat, failed in his bid to get his name removed from the Michigan ballot by the Supreme Court.

"I do not want you to vote for me," RFK said. "If you want to see me go to Washington you better vote for Donald Trump."

And once again Trump painted a negative picture of Detroit, saying he is the only choice to turn the city around - along with saving and creating more jobs in the auto industry.

"You know, they’ve been talking about a renaissance and a rebirth of Detroit for 45 years. They’ve been talking about it for 45 years and if it’s ok with you, it hasn’t exactly happened okay?" Trump said. "But it can happen, and I’d love to steer it right over to here where it all began, because it’s very sad, very sad what’s happened."

His supporters say they’re fired up in the waning days of the race.

"Everything he said was amazing," said one woman. "I like that he has a plan and he always does exactly what he says he’s going to do, so I’m definitely voting for Trump."

"We want what’s best for America and we want our money to be spent here, not on foreign wars that we don’t care about," a man said. "We need this country saved."

Late Friday evening both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in Milwaukee in a their respective bids to take Wisconsin.

Watch the full speech below: