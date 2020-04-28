Tuesday is Double Your Donation Day at Gleaners

Children who rely on meals at school and their families are facing uncertain times. With schools and businesses closed, many are turning to food banks like Gleaners Community Food Bank for help. Families who have never needed help before are facing need for the first time.

No one should go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic. That's why FOX 2 is teaming up with Gleaners today for a Double Your Donation Day!

Gleaners is stepping up to meet the growing need - just as they have been for more than 40 years. Together we can feed our hungry neighbors!

Normally we have a phone bank full of volunteers but we can't do that today due to social distancing. If your only option is to call, the number is 855-315-FOOD. Please be patient because only a couple of people are able to staff the phones today.

The best way to help? Visit gcfb.org and your donation will be doubled thanks to the Powered by Food Initiative. Double Your Donation Day is supported by a $150,000 match incentive from PNC and a group of generous donors to make sure every dollar you donate today is matched for our neighbors in sudden need.

FOX 2’s Amy Andrews caught up with Gleaners President and CEO Gerry Brisson to talk about how Gleaners is working to get food out to the five counties they serve. Watch the socially distant interview in the video below for more information.