Turkey, 'Aidan Cluckinson' pardoned by Gov. Whitmer before Thanksgiving

An annual tradition continues in Lansing as another turkey has been pardoned by Governor Gretchen Whitmer two weeks before Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Whitmer pardoned Aidan Cluckinson, named after Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson. Cluckinson was submitted by a young Michigander from South Lyon named Valentina.

The governor's office said the name was selected from nearly 4,500 entries in the statewide contest. Aidan Cluckinson is the third turkey pardoned since Whitmer took office.

"Today, we come together to continue our tradition of pardoning a turkey," said Whitmer. "This year’s winning name is Aidan Cluckinson, which was one of hundreds of submissions based on our beloved Detroit Lions. The team has really captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year. This Thanksgiving, I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones, finds a way to give back to the community, and keeps on cheering for our Lions."

Whitmer pardoned the turkey Dolly Pardon in 2023. They were chosen from more than 3,900 entries in the statewide contest. In 2022, the governor pardoned Mitch E. Gander.