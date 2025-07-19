Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested after shots fired at Guardian Building in Detroit

By Dave Herndon and Nathan Vicar
Published  July 19, 2025 5:28pm EDT
Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police confirmed that two individuals were arrested on Saturday at around 5 a.m. after shots were fired at the window of the Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street. 

The two people were in a car that matched the description of a car that shots were fired from on Friday at the Coleman A Young Building as well. Police haven't confirmed that the two shootings are connected though. 

Police said the two adults were seen in a vehicle outside the Guardian Building that matched the description of the vehicle in the shooting at the Coleman A Municipal Center on Friday.

Additional details were not released.

The backstory:

Detroit police say shots were fired outside at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Building off Jefferson downtown just before 5 a.m. Friday morning. That timing matches up with the Saturday shooting at the Guardian Building.

DPD said the suspects who fired at six windows on the building's south side in a drive-by from a gray sedan, circled back and fired an additional shot, hitting a window on the north side.

A pellet gun is believed to have been used in Friday's shooting. Police didn't say what type of gun they thought was used in the Saturday shooting. 

Police confirmed that two individuals were arrested Saturday at around 5 a.m. after shots were fired at the window of the Guardian Building on 500 Griswold Street. The two people were in a car that matched the description of a car that shots were fired from on Friday at the Coleman A Young Building as well. Police haven't confirmed that the two shootings are connected though. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Johnson)

The Source: Information for this report came from the Detroit Police Department on Saturday, with background information coming from a DPD press conference held Friday. 

