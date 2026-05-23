Two cats, dog, rescued in Green Oak Township basement fire

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two cats and a dog were rescued from a fire in Green Oak Township Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. this morning crews from the Green Oak Township Fire Department along with the Brighton Area Fire Authority, responded to a house fire off of Grand River in the township.

When they arrived, all the people were out, but two cats and a dog were still in the house.

All three animals were eventually rescued from the house, which had a fully engulfed basement fire going on as firefighters arrived.

One of the cats was taken to an area doctor for evaluation, the other two animals were saved. Nobody from the house or the fire department were injured in the blaze.