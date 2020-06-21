Two men shot in the 7300 block of St. John, conditions unknown

Two men were injured during a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 1:30 in the 7300 block of St. John.

Detroit Police say it is alleged that the two men, ages 46 and 45, were outside when an unknown car drove up and started firing shots, striking them.

As of right now, their conditions are unknown and there is no description of the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

