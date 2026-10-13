University of Detroit Mercy cancels classes, evacuates students

The Brief Students at Detroit Mercy were evacuated after reports of a suspicious package. On Tuesday, Detroit Mercy sent out an alert saying classes were canceled for the remainder of Oct. 13.



Students at the University of Detroit Mercy were evacuated from two buildings after police say it was due to a suspicious package.

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On Tuesday, Detroit Mercy sent out an alert saying classes were canceled for the remainder of Oct. 13. They later said students should remain in their dorms except for the already evacuated North Quad and Holden.

Police confirmed with FOX 2 that the reason for the evacuation and canceled classes was due to a suspicious package.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more details.