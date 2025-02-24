Upset customers say builder bails - but his attorney denies it

The Brief Former customers of a remodeling business claim the owner took their money and left unfinished work. The owner, Andrew Giles, denied the allegations that he did not finish jobs despite charging and collecting thousands. Giles' background includes filing for bankruptcy twice, earning an "F rating" with the Better Business Bureau and multiple past lawsuits against him.



A Metro Detroit builder's customers say he takes their payments and leaves them with work that won't pass inspection, and that often isn't even finished.

Meet Andrew Giles.



Rob Wolchek: "All of these people that I've talked to, tell me you start jobs and then bail out on them."

Andrew Giles: "No. No that's not true. I don't start jobs and bail them out."

The backstory:

But customers all say something different.

Handy Andy runs a remodeling business.

Giles has a builders license, a nice website he's got a nice office.

He has piles of complaints, including lawsuits, an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau, and more.

