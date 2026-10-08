Utica man identified in deadly Sterling Heights shooting near warehouse

The Brief A Utica man was identified as the victim in a shooting incident in Sterling Heights on Oct. 7. 41-year-old Randy Abro was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 15 Mile and Mound Road. Two suspects are sought in the shooting and a black Toyota4Runner has been identified as a vehicle of interest.



Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting outside a Sterling Heights warehouse earlier this week.

Law enforcement also say they are searching for two suspects and want information about a black-colored Toyota SUV that was seen leaving the area around the time gunfire was heard around the time of the shooting.

Sterling Heights Shooting

Big picture view:

Randy Kamal Abro, 41, has been identified as victim who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 15 Mile and Mound Road.

Sterling Heights police were called to the area after a 911 call came in after 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Police declared the victim dead at the scene.

Who is the victim?

What we know:

Abro was a resident of Utica.

Friends and family described him as a humble, outgoing family man who lived his wife and children.

"He worked hard," said his cousin. "We don't know what's going on."

‘Vehicle of great interest’

What you can do:

Sterling Heights police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2025 Toyota 4Runner that was caught on surveillance camera in the area around the time of the shooting.

They're asked to contact police if they recognize the vehicle.

Law enforcement will also be using Flock cameras to locate the vehicle.