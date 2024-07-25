Vehicle fire cleared, EB I-696 lanes after I-275 reopen in Oakland County

article

A vehicle that caught fire on EB I-696, after I-275, in Oakland County temporarily caused major traffic Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was cleared, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation on X. All lanes reopened less than an hour after the incident, which took place around 5 p.m.

Details have not been released surrounding the cause of the fire.

The scene of the vehicle fire after it was cleared.

No other information was provided at this time.