Veteran in need gets brand new roof on Commerce Township home

Roofers were hard at work at the Commerce Township home of U.S. Army veteran Jeff LaChance.

"This is my childhood home," he said.

LaChance grew up there - left home to serve his country as a military police officer stationed in the Panama Canal zone from 1980 until 1984.

"I'm proud that I was able to do what I did when I was young," he said. "I wasn't wartime though - I was peacetime - I protected U.S. property if you will."

Fast forward a few decades - and now his own property was in need of some protection - from the elements. He needed a new roof.

"It had a lot of wear and tear - I knew it was getting bad," he said.

But it just wasn't in the budget - and Jeff LaChance had no idea that programs were available to help veterans just like him.

"I've never used any of my veterans' benefits whatsoever, or the fact that I was a veteran," said LaChance. "To finally recognize the value, and reach out to those groups that can help me, it took me a lot to get there - but I finally did it."

He reached out to Habitat for Humanity Oakland County - they partner with Owens Corning - which supplies the materials, and a local contractor supplies the labor.

That's where Schoenherr Roofing comes in.

"Both my grandfathers are veterans, my father's a veteran so a lot of veterans in the family, so as a company we love veterans and this is a great opportunity to be involved in a veteran in need," said owner Ross Schoenherr.

It's all part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

"We've done about 350 homes now for veterans in need within this area - so we love giving back to the community - that's the greatest thing," said Mike Borelli, of Owens Corning. "Wintertime is coming and we want to make sure that the family - his grandkids are protected from all the elements."

That's what this veteran wanted as well - he just didn't know so many were willing to help.

"You always like to think you can do it on your own, right?" LaChance said. "Many of us, it's a human weakness that we have. And I finally recognized that I'm at a point where I needed the help."

And he's so glad that he did.

"Schoenherr Roofing - thank you, Habitat for Humanity - thank you," LaChance said. "It's definitely taken a load off my mind."

And they say - thank you, JHeff LaChance - for your service.



