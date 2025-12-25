Freezing rain expected to create hazardous travel conditions Friday in Southeast Michigan

The Brief Temperatures fall headed into Friday, followed by freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. and expires at 4 p.m. At least one tenth to two tenths of an inch of ice coverage is forecasted in Metro Detroit.



Christmas Day came and went without snow. Temperatures were too warm to support that. We topped out at 41 degrees.

Change is on the way with falling temperatures overnight, setting the stage for freezing rain.

Timeline:

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. and expires at 4 p.m.

We first see freezing rain on Futurecast around 6 a.m., extending through 1 p.m., with some mixing happening downriver near South Monroe. Farther north, near the thumb, some mixing with snow is possible.

Icing concerns here would be for at least one tenth to two tenths of an inch of coverage, enough to make travel hazardous. If you have to work tomorrow morning, give yourself extra time to arrive safely.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

What's next:

Cold Saturday with drier conditions.

A spike in temperatures Sunday will bring rain, heavy at times to the area. Sunday night, arctic air makes an appearance so Monday will bring a rain and snow mix. Cold air remains in place for the remainder of the week. New Year's Eve overnight readings will be around 18 degrees.

2026 will come in cold with a chance for snow. Highs only near 26 degrees.