Victim says $12K Rolex was stolen from wrist at Bloomfield Township gas station

The Brief A man said a stranger stole his watch after giving him a handful of jewelry at a Bloomfield Township gas station. The victim reached into the suspect's vehicle to try to give the items back. He later realized his $12,000 Rolex watch was missing from his wrist.



A victim said an interaction with a stranger at a Bloomfield Township gas station led to his Rolex watch being stolen from his wrist.

According to police, the victim said he was pumping gas at a Mobil at 1501 S. Opdyke Rd. on Saturday when another man pulled into the gas station. That man approached the victim, gave him a $20 bill and a handful of jewelry, and told him, "Jesus wants you to have this stuff."

The unknown man then went back to his vehicle. The victim told police he followed the man and tried to give him the items back, but the man wouldn't take them. This led to the victim reaching into the vehicle to try to return the items, but the suspect wouldn't take them.

After the suspect left the gas station, the victim said he noticed that his Rolex watch, worth more than $12,700, was missing from his wrist.

What's next:

The suspect was described as a white man around 50 years old. He had a skinny to medium build and dark-colored hair. The victim said he was driving a newer model hatchback vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.