The Brief Cellphone video shows an Amazon delivery drone crashing into a garage roof in Huntington Woods, Michigan, on Friday. The drone struck a fiber optic cable and hit a tree before slamming into the roof. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are reviewing the incident. Neither have launched a formal investigation.



A Michigan woman captured the moment an Amazon Prime Air drone crashed into a suburban Detroit home after it finished delivering a bottle of shampoo.

Amazon drone crashes into roof

The backstory:

Claire Brennan was walking around her neighborhood in Huntington Woods, Michigan, when she spotted the drone flying above her on Friday, Nov. 20, according to Storyful.

The 80-pound drone struck a fiber optic cable, hit a tree and crashed into someone's garage. It also "became entangled in power lines during takeoff," the Federal Aviation Administration noted in a preliminary incident report.

"Oh, jeez," Brennan is heard saying in the video following the crash landing.

The Detroit Free Press reported the drone caused shingle damage during the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. DTE Energy, Huntington Woods public safety and Amazon officials all responded to the scene.

FAA, NTSB looking into the incident

What they're saying:

The FAA confirmed to FOX Business that it's investigating the incident to determine next steps, including whether any corrective action needs to be taken.

Under federal regulations, drone operators must report any incident that causes serious injury or more than $500 in property damage within 10 days of the incident, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also reviewing the crash but hasn't launched a formal investigation.