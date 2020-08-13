VIDEO: California police officer whisks man in wheelchair off train tracks just in time

A police officer in Lodi, Calif. is being hailed a hero after she saw a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair who seemed to be stuck on the train tracks and pulled him to safety.

In a Facebook post, police said that Officer Erika Urrea was near Lodi Avenue and the tracks on Wednesday about 9 a.m. when she noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train barreling down the tracks.

She hopped out of her patrol car and began running towards the man.

As the train was just about to reach them, Urrea was able to pull the man out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground, her body camera video showed.

The man suffered a leg injury that was tended to by Officer Delgado and Urrea. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENED HERE: