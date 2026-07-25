Aidan Hutchinson joins Morgan Wallen for walkout at Michigan Stadium concert

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The Brief Detroit Lions defensive end and former Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson joined Morgan Wallen for his signature pre-show walkout Friday. Wallen's two sold-out concerts at Michigan Stadium are expected to draw about 150,000 fans to Ann Arbor. Saturday's show begins with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., the opening act at 5:30 p.m.



Detroit Lions defensive end and former University of Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson joined country music superstar Morgan Wallen on stage at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

The backstory:

Wallen's walkout has become a fan-favorite tradition before his concerts, with the "Last Night" singer entering alongside celebrities from the sports and entertainment worlds. Previous guests have included Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, Peyton Manning, Drake and Pat McAfee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage to celebrate the launch of new exclusive SiriusXM channel at The Pinnacle on April 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM) Expand

Local perspective:

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer further energized the hometown crowd by blasting "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers before returning for a four-song encore.

Wallen's two-night, sold-out run at Michigan Stadium concludes Saturday night. The concerts are just the second and third ever held at the iconic venue, following Zach Bryan's record-setting debut shows last year.

By the numbers:

The sold-out performances are expected to draw about 150,000 fans to Ann Arbor over the two nights.

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What's next:

For Saturday's show, gates open at 4:30 p.m., the opening act begins at 5:30 p.m., and Wallen is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.