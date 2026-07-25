15-year-old succumbs to accidental gunshot in Ypsilanti

Authorities said that a 15-year-old boy was found in a house in the 7100 block of Deer Track Drive in Ypsilanti Township, with a gunshot wound that ended up being fatal.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the house around 6:30 p.m. July 22 for the reported shooting. When they arrived the boy was there with two other juveniles and no adults.

First aid was given, but it was unsuccessful, as the boy died at the scene.

"Our hearts go out to the family and community of this tragedy and are steadfast in continuing this investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," the department said in a statement.