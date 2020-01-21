Viking Cruises announces Great Lakes plans for 2022

Viking Cruises, a cruise ship company known for European voyages will be bringing trips to the Great Lakes, including several stops in Michigan.

Viking Expedition announced last week a plan to set sail on the Great Lakes in 2022, including a stop in Detroit and other parts around the Mitten.

Viking will have three different expeditions, all lasting eight days: from Toronto to Milwaukee, Thunder Bay, Ontario, to Milwaukee, and one from Milwaukee to Thunder Bay.

Prices start at just under $6,000 per person.

Along the way from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee and back is a stop in Mackinac Island and Detroit.

Viking will also feature a trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum as well as a look at the art and architecture of Detroit.

"Experience the resilient culture of Detroit, nicknamed "Motor City" because it is considered the automobile capital of the world, which sits on the border with the US and Canada. Celebrate 20th-century American ingenuity during a visit to The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and tour the centuries-spanning collection of works at the renowned Detroit Institute of Arts museum. Learn about the city's maritime heritage or discover Detroit's role in the Underground Railroad."

Other excursions include a trip to the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation and Maritime Heritage of Detroit.

The ships will be the Viking Octantis and the Polaris. Both can accommodate 378 guests and can operate in the summer and fall in medium ice. Both are to be completed in 2021 and 2022.