Violent I-275 crash at I-94 leaves driver dead in Romulus

article

A woman is dead after a car crash on I-275 and W Huron River Drive on Monday night.

Michigan State Police said at 7:10 p.m., they were called out to southbound I-275 for a single-car crash. When they arrived, officials say they found a Jeep with massive damage to the front in the center median with the center bridge abutment.

What they're saying:

They believe the driver of the Jeep lost control of her car and crossed all land, running into the center median before hitting the abutment.

The 25-year-old driver was ejected from the car as a result, according to MSP. She died at the scene.

"Investigators are currently trying to figure out why the driver lost control," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are waiting on ME reports and vehicle inspections. This crash does serve as a reminder of how important it is to wear your seatbelt."