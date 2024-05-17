Visa changes coming this year will mean fewer cards for Americans

Major changes announced by Visa this week mean Americans will soon not need to carry around as many credit and debit cards .

During Visa's annual Payments Forum in San Francisco on Wednesday, the company unveiled its new Visa Flexible Credential, which will allow customers to use a single card to access payment options from multiple credit and bank accounts , and even "Buy Now Pay Later" plans when making a purchase.

Visas flexible payment option is already available in Asia, and the company will begin rolling it out in the U.S. later this year. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Visa's flexible payment option is already available in Asia, and the company will begin rolling it out in the U.S. later this year.

The card giant also said it will be expanding the ways consumers can "tap" to pay using mobile devices this year.

CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCIES ARE SURGING

Soon, any device can be used as a point-of-sale (POS) device for payment. Customers will also be able to "tap" to confirm their identities, to add a card to a wallet or app, and to make a person-to-person payment.

Customers will also be able to "tap" to confirm their identities, to add a card to a wallet or app, and to make a person-to-person payment. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Visa is also introducing a new Payment Passkey Service that will allow customers to make online payments with a scan of their face or a fingerprint, replacing the need to input passwords or one-time codes.

CREDIT CARD DEBT POISED TO SMASH ANOTHER RECORD HIGH

"The industry is at a pivotal point — new technologies like Gen AI are rapidly shifting how we shop and manage our finances," said Jack Forestell, Visa's chief product and strategy officer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We’re announcing the next generation of truly digital-native payment card experiences," he continued. "Today we unveiled new card features and digital innovations that will bring consumers into a more customized, convenient and secure future."

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.