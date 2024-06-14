Macomb man charged with stealing $700+ worth of ammo from Chesterfield Dunham's

article

A Macomb man is facing numerous charges after running out of a Chesterfield Township Dunham's store with stolen ammo, police said.

Erik Bronowski, 26, is accused of stealing more than $700 worth of ammunition on Monday. He fled from an employee and damaged an emergency exit in the process.

Bronowski was charged as a fourth offense habitual offender. He's charged with possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, second-degree retail fraud, and malicious destruction of a building, more than $200 but less than $1,000. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

"We take offenses involving ammunition very seriously, especially when the individual in question is legally prohibited from possessing it. This theft not only violated the law but also posed a potential risk to public safety, said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.