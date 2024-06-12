Man succumbs to injuries after violent assault in Southfield; suspect arrested

Southfield police have arrested a man believed to be behind a fatal assault on an individual in late May.

A 26-year-old was taken into custody midday Wednesday, 12 days after he allegedly struck the victim from behind in what appears to be a robbery.

According to Southfield police, officers were called to the corner of Telegraph and Franklin after receiving a report of a person down on May 30. The victim, an elderly man, was taken to the hospital with head trauma.

The individual died as a result of his injuries on June 10. The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled the victim's death a homicide.

The victim was walking south on the west side of Telegraph when he crossed paths with the suspect, who was walking the other direction. The suspect then approached the victim from behind and struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then kicked and punched the victim a second time, before stealing his cell phone and wallet and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is expected to be in court for an arraignment on Thursday.