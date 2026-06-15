'Voices for Palestinians' Adopt-A-Road signs near Temple Israel removed

The Brief Two Oakland County "Adopt-A-Road" signs sponsored by Voices for Palestinians have been removed after backlash. The signs were about two miles from Temple Israel, a Jewish synagogue that was attacked earlier this year. The signs led to backlash from some, while others argued the placement may not have been malicious.



Adopt-A-Road signs sponsored by Voices for Palestinians have since been removed after backlash due to how close they were to West Bloomfield Township's Temple Israel.

The signs were on Orchard Lake Road, between Maple and Walnut Lake roads, about two miles from the Jewish synagogue that was attacked earlier this year in what the FBI called a "Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism." After the signs appeared, they led to backlash from some due to their proximity to the synagogue.

Before the signs were taken down, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter called the placement "deeply troubling" in a statement over the weekend.

"Placing such a message in that location appears to disregard the impact it would have and risks being perceived as an act of provocation."

Organizations can sign up with the Road Commission for Oakland County to adopt a section of road, which they are then responsible for cleaning up twice a year.

"Our nation and community are built upon fundamental constitutional protections, including freedom of speech and expression, but also common sense. Should the Adopt-A-Road program be politicized? Should such a statement be placed in that location?" West Bloomfield Township officials wrote on social media after the signs were removed. "Respecting rights and respecting community involves understanding and sensitivity toward our neighbors, and is a responsibility shared by all of us."

The township said the placement of the signs in a prominent Jewish area had "generated significant concern and emotional reactions within our community."

The other side:

While the signs elicited an emotional response from some in the Jewish community, others pushed back against the backlash the signs received.

Some users on Coulter's Facebook commented that the signs may not have been placed in that area with malicious intent.

"Could it not be a peaceful act of service and not hate from an overwhelmingly peaceful group?" one person commented, while others said the signs should remain due to free speech.