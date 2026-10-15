Wanted fugitive found dead after shooting self during barricaded standoff

The Brief Michigan State Police and Detroit police were at the scene of a barricaded standoff Wednesday. A wanted fugitive held police at bay for hours on Detroit's northwest side on Westbrook Street. He was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and detectives stayed at the scene overnight, afterward.



A wanted fugitive that barricaded himself on Detroit's northwest side killed himself, Michigan State Police said.

The backstory:

The suspect was found dead inside a house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 19900 block of Westbrook, near Eight Mile and Telegraph.

"No shots were fired by Michigan State Police personnel during this incident," said MSP Second District in a post on X. "MSP utilized several specialized resources during this incident, including the Emergency Support Team (ES Team), Bomb Squad, hostage negotiators, Aviation Unit, and Motor Unit."

The standoff began Wednesday afternoon with the situation concluding a few hours later.

Michigan State Police issued an update early Thursday morning, saying that detectives stayed at the scene throughout the night conducting the investigation.

No further information is available about the fugitive's identity or what the person was wanted in connection to, at this time, MSP said.

Producer note: An earlier version of this story reported the suspect was arrested based on Michigan State Police information issued at the time.

MSP Second District's X account released a later update regarding the fugitive dying from his gunshot wound after the first version of this story was published.

The Source: This information was provided by Michigan State Police.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: