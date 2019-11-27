Warren deli fire so intense, neighbor could feel heat from front porch

A Warren restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, and the fire was so intense a neighbor said he could feel it on his front porch.

The Chicago Deli on 13 Mile Road in Warren caught fire Wednesday morning around 3:15.

According to fire crews on the scene, the fire was already shooting through the roof when they arrived and they had to attack the fire with a defensive attack.

The fire likely started in the kitchen, firefighters said, though it will take about a week to confirm that.

The business is a total loss and the owner said he's just thankful that nobody was hurt, though he does feel for his employees who are losing their job around the holidays.

Chicago Deli has been in Warren for 36 years.