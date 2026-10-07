Warren police arrest man allegedly attempting to lure children from Crescentwood Elementary

The Brief A nearly 50-year-old man was arrested by Warren police after allegedly attempting to lure children from a school playground. The playground is very easy to access in the area with the only thing blocking the entry point is a silver guardrail you could walk around. Parents made their voices heard about the incident and hope it never happens again.



A 48-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attempting to lure children away from an elementary school in Warren earlier in September.

Man arrested for allegedly luring children from school

Big picture view:

It was a horrifying day for students and staff at Crescentwood Elementary when officials say 48-year-old BB Williams allegedly attempted to speak to children and lure them away while they were on the playground in September.

The playground is very easy to access in the area with the only thing blocking the entry point is a silver guardrail you could walk around.

Williams was arrested after staff members called 911. He was charged with attempted kidnapping child enticement.

Parents made their voices heard about the incident and hope it never happens again.

Eastpointe Schools respond

What they're saying:

FOX 2 contacted the Eastpointe Community Schools District and the following statement was released:

"We are grateful that our established safety procedures were followed and that students and staff responded quickly and appropriately. This incident also serves as a reminder to school staff, parents, and students to remain aware of their surroundings and report safety concerns when they arise."

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE