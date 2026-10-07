Warren woman sentenced for filing nearly $400K in false tax returns

The Brief A Warren woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tax fraud. Robin Young claimed over $374,000 in a fraudulent tax return in 2023 using E-file. Young bought a new house and BMW with money she received in the illicit return.



A 52-year-old Warren woman was sentenced for hundreds of thousands in fraudulent tax returns Monday.

The backstory:

Robin Young was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for falsely claiming a refund of more than $374,000 in her 2023 E-file tax return.

Young pleaded guilty in August to one count each of residential mortgage fraud exceeding $100,000, using a computer to commit a crime, and filing a false tax return, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Investigators say that in 2024 Young knew the Department of Treasury did not owe her that amount, but she still used more than $100,000 of the illicit refund to buy a home.

Suspect Lied to Lenders

Dig deeper:

During the mortgage lending process, Young lied about the source of the funds to lenders, saying the Department of Treasury owed her the money, when it did not.

She was also forced to surrender a BMW she purchased with the illegal refund. The vehicle will be sold, and the proceeds will be applied towards restitution.

What they're saying:

"I am proud of the prosecutors in my office who secured this conviction to hold accountable an individual who intentionally manipulated our tax return system," said Nessel at the time the defendant pleaded. "Tax and mortgage fraud siphons time and resources away from public services and harms hardworking Michigan residents who play by the rules."

Young was charged by the Department of Attorney General in May.