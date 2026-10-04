Trump-promoted gas station chain opens 2nd Detroit location

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The Brief A second Detroit location opened at 820 W. McNichols Road near Woodward Avenue. Gas initially sold for $3.47 per gallon, a reference to Trump being the 47th president. More than 30 locations operate in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with Detroit serving as the chain’s only market outside those states.



Freedom Fuel, a gas station chain known for its low prices and promotion by President Donald Trump, has opened its second Detroit location near the Highland Park border.

Local perspective:

Located at 820 W. McNichols Road near Woodward Avenue, the new station is the chain’s second in Detroit.

The backstory:

Freedom Fuel opened its first Michigan location nearly a month ago at Harper Avenue and Cadieux Road on Detroit’s east side.

Initially, the stations offered gas for $3.47 per gallon as a nod to Trump, the 47th president of the United States. Some Freedom Fuel locations have since raised their prices, while the average price in the area is $4.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Big picture view:

Launched in July, the Freedom Fuel Network has promoted steeply discounted gas prices with support from Trump. More than 30 locations operate in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while Detroit is the chain’s only market outside those two states.