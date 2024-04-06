Watch: E-bike battery explodes in flames at London train station

An e-bike battery started smoking and exploded into flames at a train station in London, sending passengers scrambling for safety.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) released footage of the incident that happened at Sutton Station, which is close to London.

Authorities said the bike belonged to 25-year-old Sahab Singh, who was traveling to Crystal Palace when his bike suddenly started smoking.

"I never had any problems with the e-bike until the day of the fire. I was traveling to work in Crystal Palace. The bike started smoking on the train platform and then burst into flames. I feel lucky that I escaped and no one was injured. It was very scary," Sahab said.

First responders arrived around 5:30 p.m. local time. Station Officer Nigel McLachlan said the fire as "really ferocious" and "it would have been devastating if the timings had worked out differently."

Authorities are reminding businesses and rail operators to carefully consider their fire risk assessments to make sure they are in a position to deal with an e-bike fire should it happen.

