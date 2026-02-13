Man charged with murder for random violent attack outside Detroit gas station

The Brief A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a victim outside a Detroit gas station. The victim, Keith Graus, was beaten and run over with his own vehicle at a Sunoco on Joy near Greenfield. Police said the attack appeared random.



A suspect accused of beating a man and then running over the victim with his own vehicle at a Detroit gas station is now facing murder charges.

Kevin Maurice Farries, 25, of Detroit, is accused of killing 60-year-old Keith Graus at a Sunoco gas station on Joy Road near Greenfield early Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to police, Graus went inside the convenience store at the gas station. When he came out, a person, later identified as Farries was seated inside his parked Jeep. Police said Maurice got out of the victim's vehicle and started assaulting him.

Once Graus was severely injured, Farries allegedly got back into the Jeep and ran the victim over numerous times before fleeing the scene.

Graus' vehicle was spotted not far from the scene.

According to Michigan State Police, Farries struck a patrol vehicle that tried to stop him before fleeing on Greenfield. Police pursued him to Greenfield and Warren, where he struck a Dearborn patrol vehicle, lost control, and hit a pole. He was arrested after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said the attack appeared to be random.