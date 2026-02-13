Democrats open investigation into Trump's threats to not open Gordie Howe Bridge

The Brief Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s threat to delay the Gordie Howe Bridge opening. This comes after The New York Times reported on an alleged meeting between the owner of the nearby Ambassador Bridge and Trump’s Commerce Secretary.



Congressional Democrats say they are launching an investigation into President Donald Trump’s threat to delay the Gordie Howe Bridge opening over a potential conflict of interest.

This comes after The New York Times reported on an alleged meeting between the owner of the nearby Ambassador Bridge and Trump’s Commerce Secretary.

Big picture view:

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says there has been a step back in his relationship with Matthew Moroun, who heads up ownership of the Ambassador Bridge, following the Times report that Moroun met with the Trump administration shortly before President Trump threatened to delay the opening of the Gordie Howe.

In his words, the bridge would remain closed until "the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect that we deserve."

Trump made that statement on Truth Social, touching on the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

However, Windsor’s mayor says it’s a billionaire teaming up with a billionaire, adding that it’s no surprise the Ambassador Bridge ownership doesn’t want the government-owned Gordie Howe to open, as it would cut a major slice out of their business.

"Nothing surprises me after 25 years. It’s disheartening because we have worked together to build the bridge with the State of Michigan," said Dilkens. "About $6.5 billion Canadian dollars have been spent to build the bridge and connect it to the highway infrastructure on both sides of the border, and effectively the bridge is ready to open today to increase commerce and trade and make it more friction-free, have less friction at the border, which is great for all of us. So it’s hard to believe the President would not open this bridge after accelerating the construction and knowing that it’s fully constructed."

What they're saying:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office has also weighed in. In a statement, her press secretary said:

"This is the busiest trade crossing in North America. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is all about jobs. It’s good for Michigan workers and it’s good for Michigan’s auto industry. As a reminder, Canada financed the construction of the bridge — which was built by union construction workers from both sides of the border — and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada. This project has been a tremendous example of bipartisan and international cooperation. It’s going to open one way or another, and the governor looks forward to attending the ribbon cutting."

Meantime, other local leaders in Windsor are telling people to take the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel amid all the bridge tension, since both cities own it.