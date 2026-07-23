Water main break closes section of Woodward in Berkley

The Brief A water main break has closed Woodward northbound between Catalpa and 12 Mile Road. The water was shut off by 5:30 a.m. but it is unclear how long it had been running. There is not a boil water alert at this time, Royal Oak police said.



A water main break on northbound Woodward at Catalpa has created a mess Thursday morning.

What we know:

The break happened in the early morning hours and by 5:30, the water was shut off, but the complications remain.

Crews are working on repairs, while NB Woodward is shut down between Catalpa and 12 Mile Road.

Royal Oak police said there is not a boil water alert at this time.

What we don't know:

Police say the exact time when the break took place, or the circumstances is still being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: