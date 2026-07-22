Eastern massasauga rattlesnake bite hospitalizes Oakland County man

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The Brief The Eastern massasauga is Michigan's only venomous rattlesnake and is found throughout the state. The man bitten by the snake was hospitalized after experiencing pain and swelling. The bite happened in the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township.



An Oakland County man has been bitten by Michigan's only venomous snake: the Eastern massasauga.

The man was hospitalized after the bite, which happened at Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township.

While snakebites are extremely rare, they do happen in Michigan.

Where are rattlesnakes in Michigan?

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The Eastern massasauga is Michigan's only venomous snake and can be found throughout the Lower Peninsula.

According to Steven Parrish, a natural areas specialist with the Mattaei Botanical Gardens, rattlesnake bites are rare in Michigan because the species itself has been declining.

"They like wet meadows, creeks, streams, even lakes," he said.

It's unclear how many Eastern massasauga snakes are in Michigan, but there's approximately 250 isolated populations throughout the state. There once was 500 isolated groups when record keeping began.

Photo courtesy of University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

How dangerous is a rattlesnake bite?

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Parrish said in addition to their dwindling numbers, rattlesnakes also do a good job of warning away threats with the help of their tail, which makes a sound similar to a bicycle that's passing by.

Between 25% and 50% of snake bites are "dry," meaning there is no venom in the fangs when it happens.

But for those that are bit, they're advised to call 911 and be taken to a hospital by ambulance. While fatalities are rare, the venom is highly toxic.