Waymo autonomous vehicles hitting Detroit streets - with a driver, for now

The Brief Waymo vehicles will be spotted on Detroit roads as the company begins an expansion into the city. Waymo's driver-less taxis currently operate in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin. At first, the vehicles will be manually driven as the company familiarizes itself with the city's roads.



Waymo, an autonomous ride-hailing service, is beginning its expansion into Detroit with drives through the city.

According to Waymo, the company will be manually operating its vehicles on Detroit roads this week as it works to familiarize its fleet with the city streets before moving to fully autonomous vehicles.

The company said that the vehicles heading to Detroit will include all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles with the 5th-gen Waymo Driver and Zeekr RT vehicles equipped with our 6th-gen Waymo Driver. Waymo said the latter is necessary for driving in snowy conditions.

Dig deeper:

Currently, Waymo's driver-less taxis operate in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin, and soon will be expanding to San Diego and Las Vegas.

What they're saying:

In a press release from Waymo, several organizations praised the company for its ability to help people get around, including people with epilepsy and developmental disabilities who may not otherwise have access to reliable transportation.

"As a nonprofit that aims at ending the social and economic isolation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the news that Waymo is entering the Detroit market is incredible," said Jonathan Ganci, the director of mission advancement with Best Buddies of Michigan. "Safe and reliable transportation is often the largest barrier not only for our participants in finding and keeping jobs, but also connecting with others in their community."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) also supported the company for providing more ways to get home when under the influence.

"Autonomous vehicles are another tool in the toolbox to prevent impaired driving, and we are proud to partner with Waymo and support their mission to protect Michigan families, friends and communities in the Detroit area," said Alex Otte, the regional director of MADD.