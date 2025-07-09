Wayne County man wins $4M Michigan lotto prize after buying last 3 tickets

article

A 50-year-old Wayne County man watched $90 turn into $4 million recently thanks to a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The winner said he saw that none of the $4,000,000 Winner ticket top prizes had been claimed, so he went to Superior Market in Ann Arbor to buy a ticket. When he got to the store, he said he saw that three of the $30 tickets were left, so he bought them all.

He said he scratched the barcodes, scanned the ticket, and got an alert to file a claim.

"One of the tickets came back with a message to file a claim, so I knew I had to have won one of the big prizes, but I was too nervous to scratch the ticket. The next day, once I calmed down a bit, I scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app and started screaming when $4 million came up on the screen! It was unreal," he said.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his home, take a trip, and then save the remainder.