Weather delays at Detroit Metro Airport brings long day for travelers

Thunderstorms and strong winds impacted thousands of flights throughout the U.S., including Michigan, leaving travelers at Detroit Metro Airport stuck overnight.

Big picture view:

From Texas to Arkansas to Michigan, thousands of flights were delayed or canceled Wednesday due to widespread storms and rough winds. Ice storms in Toronto were the main reason travelers Tom Barnes and Jeff Spencer were stuck in Detroit overnight.

"I got all kinds of texts," Spencer said. "We landed, I get a whole bunch of texts. I got an email and they already took care of me, booking my flight. The only thing I have to do is go to the help desk to find out how to get my luggage because they checked it."

Several travelers say their flights were only delayed by 45 minutes to an hour. But the bumps and turbulence they hit in the air were something they'll never forget.

"As we started to land and get to our approach, the plane, we hit a little wind shear and all of a sudden the plane shot back up like a rocket up in the air. So, it gave a few people a little bit of problematic stress," said Bloomfield Hills resident Charles Gleeson.

What they're saying:

What travelers say they appreciated most was the communication from the flight crew regarding the weather and delays.

"The Delta pilot came out and told us exactly what was going on face-to-face without using the intercom, which I think everyone really appreciated because of all the plane issues that have been happening," said Dr. Stephanie May from Denver.

Travelers say they were glad when they landed; some went home, others booked hotels. All were just grateful their long travel day was over.

The best way to find out the latest about your flight is to check the social media pages, and for the latest on weather, check with the FOX 2 weather team.