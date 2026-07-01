Extreme Heat Warning continues Wednesday

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for southeast Michigan Wednesday. Temps reached 94 degrees yesterday, and Wednesday will be even hotter. Humidity will push the heat index well into the triple digits.



The heat stays on!

We hit 94° yesterday, and today we’ll tack on a few more degrees as highs flirt with 100.

Extreme Heat Warning

Humidity will once again be a huge part of the story, pushing our heat index well into the triple digits this afternoon and prompting an Extreme Heat Warning.

Dig deeper

An Extreme Heat Warning is issued when extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected or occurring, according to the National Weather Service.

What you can do

Avoid outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Stay indoors in an air-conditioned space as much as possible, including overnight. Check on family and neighbors.

Looking ahead

Storm chances return as early as Thursday evening, although anything that develops then should remain isolated. Better chances for scattered showers and storms arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.

The worst of the heat eases this weekend, but I wouldn’t exactly call it cool.