Extreme Heat Warning continues Wednesday
The heat stays on!
We hit 94° yesterday, and today we’ll tack on a few more degrees as highs flirt with 100.
Extreme Heat Warning
Humidity will once again be a huge part of the story, pushing our heat index well into the triple digits this afternoon and prompting an Extreme Heat Warning.
Dig deeper
An Extreme Heat Warning is issued when extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected or occurring, according to the National Weather Service.
What you can do
Avoid outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Stay indoors in an air-conditioned space as much as possible, including overnight. Check on family and neighbors.
Looking ahead
Storm chances return as early as Thursday evening, although anything that develops then should remain isolated. Better chances for scattered showers and storms arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.
The worst of the heat eases this weekend, but I wouldn’t exactly call it cool.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from FOX 2 Meteorologist Alan Longstreet and the National Weather Service.