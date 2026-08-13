Detroit man charged for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from senior center

The Brief Delmar Jijuan‑Raffile Williams is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters. It affected shuttle buses that transport residents of the assisted living facility to doctors' appointments and other destinations.



A Detroit man has been charged for his alleged connection with the theft of catalytic converters from multiple buses at a senior assisted living facility.

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Thirty-two-year-old Delmar Jijuan‑Raffile Williams is accused of being connected to a string of thefts from shuttle buses that transport residents of the assisted living facility to doctors' appointments and other destinations.

Officials say on July 26 at 6:30 a.m., Williams went to a senior assisted living facility in the 250 block of McDougall Street in Detroit, where he allegedly stole the catalytic converters from 14 of the facility’s buses.

Williams was arrested on July 27.

What's next:

He has since been charged with one count of Larceny and 14 counts of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle.



He is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 14.