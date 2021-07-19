Weather outlook - here's what to look for this week

Hey gang,

Another hazy warm day today with highs in the middle 80s. Once again smoke from distant western fires has caused an opaque milky appearance to the sky.

Tuesday features increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the north. It will be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll be watching for a chance for spotty afternoon and evening thundershowers.

Wednesday is a bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 80.

Thursday is similar with partly sunny skies and a high near 82

Another thundershower chance comes our way Friday with another surge of deep moisture.

-Luter