New Year's Eve Detroit! Celebrate at Resolution Ball at Masonic Temple

article

Another year is coming to a close and the biggest party to end 2025 and start 2026 in the Motor City is going to be at one of the most historic venues – the Masonic Temple.

Tickets are on sale now for this year's Resolution Ball at the Masonic Temple.

Billed as 'the most exclusive New Year's Eve party in the Midwest', the Resolution Ball is going to be the blast of the year. And you can be there!

Tickets start at $50 for general admission and go up to $95 for all access, $150 for the VIP strolling dinner package and $175 for the VIP seated dinner package. You ocean also add party passes and bottle service with additional charges.

In other words – pick how you want to party!

What to expect at the Resolution Ball

Aside from the party of the year, the iconic Crystal Ballroom & Fountain Ballrooms will each host a Vegas-Style Blow Out!

With two main stages of DJs and entertainment, the party will feature concert-level sound, lighting, lasers, and a midnight blowout. There's also Cirque-Style Performers, including Stilt Walkers, Illusionists, and eye-popping stunt performers, a balloon drop at midnight and a live countdown on FOX 2!

Tickets are expected to sell out by December 29 so if you want to be there, you need to buy those tickets NOW!

Can't make the Resolution Ball?

If you can't make the party of the year, we get it!

That's why FOX 2 will be LIVE from the party – and you can still join us!

Submit your videos at FOX2Detroit.com/nye and tell us how you're ringing in 2026!