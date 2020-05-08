werunwithmaud - Runners honor slain Ahmaud Arbery with 2.23 mile route

"The First step into fixing a problem is to become aware of it," said Joe Robinson.

And that is why Robinson and Lance Woods are running 2.23 three miles today along with other people here in Detroit and all over the country - posting pictures with the hashtag #werunwithmaud.

They are honoring Ahmaud Arbery, the African-American man who was shot and killed while he was on a run in southern Georgia back in February.

Today - May 8 - is Arbery's birthday. He would have turned 26. The distance of 2.23 miles was chosen because he was killed on February 23.

Woods and Robinson head up a social running group called WeRun313. They both say they've been concerned about the possibility of being racially targeted while running.

"I used to live out in Southfield and I would run in Farmington Hills and suburban communities, and that thought was in the back of my mind, when I would run that. Because this is nothing new," Woods said.

"It's something I think about, I don't worry about it," said Robinson. "I understand the possibility. So to see it on video, it sends chills down your spine."

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis Thursday for the murder of Arbery, more than two months after he was gunned down.

Authorities are also investigating the man who took video of the crime taking place.

"Why does it take all this viral, and media attention, to get arrested for a murder?" Woods said.

It's a question a lot of people are asking like CJ and his friend Inglish. They stood on Jefferson with bright pink signs honoring Arbery.

"We've seen people who have walked and asked about what's going on," said Inglish Reed-Jones. "They too want to stand in solidarity."

"We are just using WeRun313 as one of those ways to help our community heal ourselves in ways we need to move forward," said Robinson.

Take a picture of yourself or a video and post it on social media with the #werun313 and also the #werunwithmaud.